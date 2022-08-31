Former Washington Wizards and now Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall recently opened up about his struggles with mental health during his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury and not playing last season despite being physically able to do so. He also mentioned that he thought about committing suicide in a video clip that was shared on ClutchPoints earlier this week.

“I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”



John Wall on his last 2-3 years pic.twitter.com/Kr01c2lqrb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

It has certainly been a frustrating last few years for Wall. He has only played 72 games since the 2018-19 season and been on teams that haven’t been in serious contention for a deep playoff run.

But Wall’s recent comments about suicide are also shocking. It seems easy for any of us to simply say that Wall is set for life given the amount of money that he is making. But basketball has been his profession since 2010. This isn’t to say that this is all Wall can do. But at the same time, there isn’t anything more that hurts a player than not being able to play on the court.

If you or someone else you know is in need, call or text 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.