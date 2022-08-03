The Washington Wizards are among several teams interested in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

Like last weekend’s piece I wrote on rumors involving Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, I’m not sure how serious of a contender the Wizards are to get Sexton. First, Sexton plays the same position as Bradley Beal, and the Wizards just made a trade to bring Monte Morris in as the starting point guard. With Sexton (or Mitchell), either Beal would play point guard (since I don’t see him as a sixth man given his new contract), or Sexton would be the sixth man. Or perhaps … Morris would be traded to another team.

In Amico’s article, Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, is looking for an annual salary of $20 million per season, but Cleveland is looking to sign him for a three-year $40 million contract. In addition, no teams seem to be ready to sign Sexton for what he wants. Part of the reason why may be because he is coming off a knee injury last season. That said, Sexton averaged 16.0 points per game in 11 appearances before the season and has a career average of 20 points per game.

Should the Wizards make a move for Sexton as part of a sign-and-trade? Let us know in the comments below.