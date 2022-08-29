The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts

On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Players will audition in front of Go-Go coaches and front office in hopes of earning an invitation to their training camp in October. Participants will be evaluated based on their performance in a structured series of drills and will be competing for up to four spots on the training camp roster.

The tryout costs $200 to register but each participant will receive a Go-Go jersey and pair of shorts for using during the workout. Additionally, they will receive two tickets to the Go-Go’s home opener.

For anyone who has ever watched a game and called the players a bum, this is your opportunity to show them what you’re made of!