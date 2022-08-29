The second match of the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers has concluded. Let’s get to the results involving Washington Wizards players.

Porzingis leads Latvia to an 87-80 win over Great Britain

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Latvians to a second victory on Sunday vs. Great Britain. Rihards Lomazs added 16 points off the bench, but shot just 3-of-12 from the field.

The Latvians never led by double digits and were tied 73-all with 5 minutes remaining, but scored four points in the last 1:28 of the game including a dunk that made the score 85-80 with just 55 seconds left.

The Latvians now lead Group I with a 5-1 record. They are one game ahead of Greece who are in second place.

Israel falls to a sub .500 record after a 95-83 loss to Sweden

Deni Avdija scored 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting for the Israelis, but it was Yam Madar who led the way with 28 points in their home loss to Sweden.

The Swedes shot 57.8 percent for the game with Tobias Borg scoring 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 4-of-4 from the three-point line. They led by as many as 20 points during the contest early in the second half.

Israel is now 3-5 in Group J of the qualifiers, well behind Germany and Finland who have identical 7-1 records.