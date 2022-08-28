 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards District Gaming falls to Bucks Gaming in the NBA 2K League 5v5 Finals

Close, but not close enough for a three-peat

By Albert Lee
2022 NBA 2K League 5v5 Finals - Bucks Gaming v Wizards District Gaming
Wizards District Gaming came up short in their quest for a three peat.
Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Wizards District Gaming lost to Bucks Gaming on Saturday in their quest for a third consecutive NBA 2K League 5v5 championship. The Finals were held in Indianapolis.

Wizards DG lost the series 3-1, with the final scores being 63-50, 76-66, 66-61 (OT) and 61-58. Bucks Gaming’s Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd won the Finals MVP award.

After the tournament, there were notes of congratulations, including Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis.

Esports has certainly been on the rise in recent years. Many professional sports teams, including European soccer clubs have Esports teams with their players becoming well-known in their own right.

The season is over for Wizards District Gaming as a collective group, but they may have a chance at the All-Star Game. It will be held at the Novo in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. There will be free tickets offered to the public via lottery.

Congratulations to Wizards District Gaming for a successful 2022 season!

