Wizards District Gaming lost to Bucks Gaming on Saturday in their quest for a third consecutive NBA 2K League 5v5 championship. The Finals were held in Indianapolis.

Wizards DG lost the series 3-1, with the final scores being 63-50, 76-66, 66-61 (OT) and 61-58. Bucks Gaming’s Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd won the Finals MVP award.

After the tournament, there were notes of congratulations, including Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis.

.@WizardsDG falls short in @NBA2KLeague finals. Congrats to @BucksGG.



Back to back champs and then a finals run, very proud of our players and organization! @WizardsDG will be back!#ProtectTheBrand https://t.co/2gzKVgB0iG — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) August 28, 2022

Esports has certainly been on the rise in recent years. Many professional sports teams, including European soccer clubs have Esports teams with their players becoming well-known in their own right.

The season is over for Wizards District Gaming as a collective group, but they may have a chance at the All-Star Game. It will be held at the Novo in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. There will be free tickets offered to the public via lottery.

Congratulations to Wizards District Gaming for a successful 2022 season!