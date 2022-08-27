Wizards District Gaming looks to three-peat with a win in the NBA 2K League Finals today at 3 p.m. EST

Wizards DG has won the NBA 2K League’s last two 5v5 championships and will compete for their third consecutive title today at 3 p.m. EST. The Finals are a best-of-five series and will be shown on NBA TV, the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and B/R Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Wizards DG entered the 5v5 playoffs as the #2 seed and now Bucks Gaming is all that stands in the way of their “three-peat.” Last week, Wizards DG lost in the 3v3 Finals to Pistons GT and I’m sure that will be on their minds as they look to cap off another dominant season. They were the #1 seed for 3v3 in the first year for the format and had the best 5v5 winning percentage in the Eastern Conference.

The team also had the #1 defense in the entire league and a potent offense despite no player scoring more than 15 points per game. Their center, Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, is an MVP caliber player and Justin “JustAwkward” Howell was the defensive player of the year in 2021.

In today’s media availability, Conger spoke about how they plan to stick to their gameplan and will try to play at their pace and not let the Bucks speed them up. He didn’t think their Finals experience necessarily gave them a leg up as they’re playing the hottest team in the league but he did think it was something for them to fall back on.

Successfully completing the “three-peat” would make Wizards DG the first dynasty in NBA 2K League history and add further meaning to DC’s “District of Champions” moniker. They would also take home the $500,000 prize for first place.

If you’d like to understand more about the team, league, or the different formats, I’d encourage to check out their Head Coach Patrick Crossan’s recent appearance on the Bleav in Wizards podcast. Crossan was the 2K League’s Coach of the Year in 2021 and should win the award again this season.