The August stretch of the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers is done. Here are the results for Latvia and Israel, since Washington Wizards players Kristaps Porzingis and Deni Avdija represent them, respectively.

Latvia blows out Turkey, 111-85 at home

Porzingis scored 22 points and 14 rebounds and former Wizards forward Davis Bertans added 17 points in 18 minutes of action to lead the Latvians to a blowout win in Riga. The three point attack by Latvia was stellar, where they shot 21-of-33 from deep. Shane Larkin led the Turks with 15 points.

The Latvians will play Great Britain on Sunday on the road at 1 p.m. ET.

Israel loses to Finland on the road, 79-73

Cleveland Cavaliers center Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points for the Finnish in a hard-fought win over the Israelis.

Avdija had the start for the Israelis, but he only scored 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Roman Sorkin led Israel with 14 points. Israel’s next game is against Sweden on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.