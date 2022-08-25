Monumental Sports & Entertainment is among the parties who were granted access to the Washington Nationals MLB team’s financial data, according to Barry Svrluga, Ben Strauss and Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

There are other parties who are reportedly interested buying the Nationals, including mortgage executive Stanley Middleman and MBK Partners founder Michael B. Kim.

It is reasonable to assume that MSE could be a frontrunner. That’s because the Lerner family, who currently owns the Nationals, are also minority partners in MSE. Still, if MSE buys the Nationals, it is unclear whether Leonsis could buy it and retain his current principal stake of MSE.

MSE has already made big news this week after acquiring full ownership of NBC Sports Washington. If the Nationals were to be bought by MSE, it is reasonable to assume that local games will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington or whatever it is potentially renamed to.

