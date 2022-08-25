 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wizards’ preseason schedule has been announced

Two of their four preseason games are against the defending champions.

By Matt Modderno
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Rui Hachimura being defender by Steph Curry
We are a little more than a month away from Wizards basketball as their preseason schedule has been announced. Their four games are as follows:

  1. September 30 at 6 a.m. EST at Saitama Super Arena vs the Golden State Warriors
  2. October 2 at 1 a.m. EST at Saitama Super Arena vs the Golden State Warriors
  3. October 10 at 7 p.m. EST at Spectrum Arena vs the Charlotte Hornets
  4. October 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden vs the New York Knicks

Having two games against the defending NBA champions is certainly a good test for the Wizards to start their season and see how they’ll look against top-notch competition. These games will be a homecoming of sorts for Rui Hachimura as they take place in Japan. Unfortunately for local Wizards fans, this means the team will not have a true home preseason game this year.

Are there any specific matchups you’re most excited for after seeing this list?

