Wizards District Gaming will play their first 5v5 playoff game today at 5 p.m.

Wizards DG has won the NBA 2K League’s last two 5v5 championships and will compete this week for their third consecutive title. Their first playoff series begins tonight at 5 p.m. EST and is being shown on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The playoffs are being held August 24-27 in Indianapolis, IN at the NBA 2K League’s studios.

Last week, Wizards DG finished as the runner up in the 3v3 format, which was held for the first time this season. The 5v5 format is much more familiar to them as the two-time defending champions.

They enter this year as the #2 seed in the playoffs and boast the league’s top defense. Wizards DG also brings a balanced offensive scheme with no player averaging more than 15 points per game.

They will be competing against the Gen.G Tigers 2K. The Tigers are not affiliated with an NBA team and were originally based out of Shanghai, China before relocating to the U.S. Wizards DG is coming off a first-round bye, whereas the Tigers had to win a series to get to this point.