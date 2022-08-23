Monumental Sports & Entertainment will acquire the remaining stake of NBC Sports Washington, according to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter. MSE previously owned 33 percent in the RSN.

With the deal, MSE will not only just own the Wizards, Mystics and Capitals. They will also own the broadcasting network these teams are on as well for local games.

In a press release, President of Media Zach Leonsis said the following:

We at Monumental Sports & Entertainment are incredibly excited to have reached an agreement to acquire NBC Sports Washington, an important business for our current and future core business operations. Comcast NBCUniversal has built a strong regional sports network in NBC Sports Washington. We look forward to further enhancing and innovating on the already best-in-class experience that our fanbase enjoys of watching live sports, for years to come.

The deal is expected to close next month.

