Wizards District Gaming is currently competing in the NBA 2K League 3v3 Finals

Wizards District Gaming has advanced to the 2022 NBA2KL 3v3 Finals where the team has the opportunity to win $250,000. The 2022 NBA2KL 3v3 Finals started tonight at 6 p.m. ET and is being shown on NBA TV, the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and B/R Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Wizards DG has won the NBA 2K League’s last two 5v5 championships and will compete next week for their third consecutive title. This is the first year that the 3v3 format has taken place and Wizards DG entered as the #1 seed. They are taking on Pistons GT.

Wizards DG head coach Patrick Crossan joined the Bleav in Wizards podcast earlier this month to discuss their playoff prospects and seemed confident they would be contenders. The team is routinely one of the best defensive units in the league and features a balanced offense attack that makes them hard to stop.

Regardless of what happens in tonight’s 3v3 Finals, the team will have to quickly turnaround and prepare for the 5v5 playoffs. That event takes place August 24-27 in Indianapolis, IN at the NBA 2K League’s studios and can be viewed on all of the streaming platforms referenced above.