Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions for an Aug. 27 mailbag!

The Washington Mystics are in the WNBA Playoffs and I hope they will still be playing when I get your questions this week. They are losing 1-0 vs. the Seattle Storm in the first round in a matchup between two teams that could be in the Finals if/when they advance in the second round.

The Wizards are still on summer break. However, we are about to hit a major period in the international calendar. Kristaps Porzingis and Deni Avdija will play for Latvia and Israel, respectively in World Cup Qualifiers. In addition, Avdija will be playing for Israel in EuroBasket next month.

And it’s time for a mailbag!

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 25. I will get your answers out on Saturday, Aug. 27!