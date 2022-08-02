On Monday afternoon, the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and the Alliance for Safety and Justice hosted a town hall at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center in Southeast, Washington, not far from the Entertainment and Sports Arena and MedStar Health Performance Center where the Mystics and Wizards practice. Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, Wizards guard Monte Morris and Wizards center Anthony Gill participated in a panel addressing rising violent crime in Washington and nationwide.

In an article by Kevin Lewis of WJLA-TV, the panel had a discussion, not solely on blaming various groups for rising crime, including assaults and shootings, but on increasing community public safety measures which could lower crime over time.

Morris specifically opened up on his mental health, where he stated that he sees a therapist weekly. Below, you can read a scientific journal on how community efforts to invest in mental health can lower crime.

After the town hall, Cloud told Liz Anderson of WTOP-FM that while she is happy that the Mystics and Wizards, she wants other D.C. sports teams like the “Nationals and Capitals to step up as well.”