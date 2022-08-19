The Seattle Storm finished off the Washington Mystics with a 86-83 win at the Climate Pledge Arena for the first game of what looks to be a very entertaining series.

This game got off to as good of a start as the Mystics could hope for as they took a quick 7-0 lead. That lead would be the largest lead the Mystics could muster though. Seattle would counter and from there the game became very back and forth. For the whole game, there were a total of 15 lead changes and 11 ties, and neither team held a double digit lead.

Mystics struggled after their initial run to start the game, due to turnovers and some poor shooting. In the second half, Coach Mike Thibault was able to get some adjustments which included getting more touches for his star Elena Delle Donne and she did not disappoint. EDD scored 18 second half points of her 26 total to help the Mystics take the lead late in the third quarter and helped keep the Mystics ahead for much of the second half. Washington would lead by as much as five in the fourth quarter before the Storm, came storming back.

A Jewell Loyd runner in the lane late in the fourth would give the Storm a 82-81 lead and they did not look back as they finished off the Mystics, and won Game 1 of this best of 3-game series.

Four of the Mystics starters, including Delle Donne, were in double figures. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud both had 16 points while Shakira Austin added 12 points of her own.

Washington will look to fight off elimination with their next game and force a game back in D.C. Game 2 will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in Seattle.