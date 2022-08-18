The Wizards’ chances to get Donovan Mitchell are dwindling

The Washington Wizards are still reportedly in the running to trade for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell along with the Charlotte Hornets. However, the New York Knicks have re-emerged in trade talks with the Jazz, according to Shams Charania.

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.



I was indifferent about the possibility of Mitchell coming to Washington anyway because he plays the same position as Bradley Beal, whom the Wizards won’t trade. And furthermore, they have Monte Morris at the point guard position. I don’t see Mitchell coming to Washington without upsetting Morris one way or another.

Though I am indifferent about whether Mitchell comes to D.C. or not, I certainly acknowledge that any arrival would put Washington more squarely in the mix for a playoff spot, especially if they can keep Kristaps Porzingis. But as of now, the Wizards are still projected to be a lottery team by the sports bookies and I’m not sure how this move improves Washington more than hoping that younger players like Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija naturally improve this season.

