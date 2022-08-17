Wizards release 2022-23 season schedule

The Washington Wizards released their 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule on Wednesday.

Like most Wizards seasons, Washington will begin the regular season on the road where they will face off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Their first home game is on Oct. 21 when they will play against the Chicago Bulls.

Five games are on a national television network, with three of them on NBA TV, which is a simulcast of an RSN game. So they have two broadcasts on ESPN or TNT, per their official schedule.

Oct 28 vs. Indiana Pacers on ESPN

Dec. 22 at Utah Jazz on NBA TV

Jan. 3. at Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV

Feb. 13 at Golden State Warriors on NBA TV

Feb. 28 at Atlanta Hawks on TNT

There have been tweets saying the Wizards only have one nationally televised game. That is likely because the second such game is on Feb. 28. If the Wizards play poorly this season, that game may be flexed out before then.

The Wizards’ longest homestand and road trips are also in the early part of the season. They will have six consecutive home games from Nov. 10-20. The longest road trip is also a six-game affair from Dec. 14-23.

Washington will play 14 back-to-backs this season, but three sets of them are instances where they are either staying at home for two straight days, or are remaining in the same city (Los Angeles in December).

The whole schedule can be seen here. What stands out to you? Let us know in the comments below and we will answer these questions in the coming days!