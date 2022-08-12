Wizards District Gaming, or Wizards DG, is the back-to-back defending NBA 2K League Champions. Both of those titles came in the league’s 5v5 format. The league debuted a 3v3 format for the first time this season for teams to compete in as well. Wizards DG has established themselves as contenders in both formats.

Wizards DG head coach Patrick Crossan joined the Bleav in Wizards podcast to discuss his team, new aspects of the league this season, and their upcoming playoff prospects. If you’re not familiar with the NBA 2K League and Wizards DG, Crossan provides a great introduction to both.

As of the end of the regular season, Wizards DG is the #2 seed heading into the 5v5 playoffs, which will take place August 24-27 in Indianapolis. The team is the #1 seed for 3v3, which will take place a week earlier, August 17-20, also in Indianapolis.

They had the #1 defense in the league and finished with the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference. The team was able to have this level of success without a single player averaging over 15 points per game. For Wizards fans who embraced the “Everybody Eats” movement, this would be the team for you.

Given that depth, Crossan is hopeful that the team will be able to get all five players selected to the All-Star game. Voting ends on August 15th so feel free to vote if you’d like to see a local team get recognized for its success.

For more insight into the team’s playoff prospects, new aspects of league play, the names you need to know on their team, and how they’ve managed to be so successful, check out the full conversation!