Wizards reveal Classic Edition alternate jerseys to be worn in 2022-23 season

Yesterday, the Washington Wizards updated their Twitter profile picture to feature the blue and gold Wizards logo used from 1997 through 2011. To accompany this change, they posted two sizzle reels of footage from those years, the first highlighting the logo and the second featuring game footage and clips of fans donning retro Wizards gear.

Today the Wizards posted another video on Twitter officially confirming that the classic white, blue and gold jerseys would be making a return to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Wizards name. The team, formerly known as the Washington Bullets, underwent a name change in 1997 due in part to the prominence of gun violence in Washington in the 1990s.

Nothing beats a classic pic.twitter.com/E4pPOiRi3A — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 11, 2022

Minutes after the throwback jerseys were officially revealed, the Wizards confirmed that the new threads would be a part of the Nike Classic Edition series and would debut during the 2022-23 season.

Avid readers of this site may recall that our own Albert Lee already reported on a leak of these new Classic Edition jerseys, but their release had not been confirmed by the team until today.

An official gallery of photos featuring the no officially-revealed jerseys can be hound here.

All your favorite details are still there — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 11, 2022

These jerseys are best remembered for being worn by the Gilbert Arenas-led Wizards teams that lost to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs for three consecutive years between 2006 and 2008. Despite the limited success attained in these threads, they remain a fan favorite to this day.

With these new Classic Edition jerseys and the cherry blossom-themed Bloom City Edition jerseys revealed in March of this year, the Wizards will have one of the most unique and colorful lineups of uniforms in the NBA this season. Here’s hoping Bradley Beal and company can make as big a splash on the court this season as they already have in the jersey department.

It’s happening



More info on our Bloom City Edition Uniform, debuting next season. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022

