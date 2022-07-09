Game Info

When: Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: NBA TV

Pre-Game Notes

After a pedestrian performance from the Wizards’ group in the Summer League opener, the team is looking to have a much better showing against the Suns. Obviously a big part of Summer League is more than wins and losses, but instead about the development of the young stars who are expected to be contributors on the regular team. Both Johnny Davis and Isaiah Todd could use a better performances to continue to show that they can be key contributors for the upcoming season.

It will also be important to see continued contributions from players on the roster bubble such as Jordan Schakel and Jordan Goodwin, who were both productive against the Pistons.