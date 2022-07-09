The Washington Wizards continues Summer League Play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Game Info

When: Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: NBA TV

What’s at stake

The Wizards are still looking for their first NBA Summer League win tonight as they face against the Suns tomorrow. As of the time of this posting, Phoenix has yet to play their first game, which is against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

It’s hard to make up of what to think of Johnny Davis’ six point Summer League debut as anything but a tough start. He should trend better from here if we go by the law of averages here. That said, it was good to see that Isaiah Todd had a good start to his Summer League from beyond the arc.

There isn’t much think about besides hoping the Wizards get a win tomorrow against Phoenix tomorrow evening, and that Davis has a better performance this time.