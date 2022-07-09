The start of the Washington Wizards’ first summer game experienced a lengthy delay after arguably the greatest NBA Summer League game of all time as the Kings-Magic tilt entered sudden death double overtime.

Their game against the Detroit Pistons didn’t live up to that same level of excitement. But it did feature a massive comeback attempt that came up short in a 105-99 loss.

The headline going into the contest was the Jaden Ivey vs. Johnny Davis matchup, which the Pistons rookie won in just five minutes of on-court action.

Ivey was electric to start, pouring in 11 points and a highlight reel’s worth of plays in his limited stint on the floor before suffering an ankle injury after a flagrant foul on Isaiah Todd.

Davis didn’t take his first field goal attempt until the middle of the second quarter as the Wizards fell behind by as much as 27 points in the first half. He finished with just six points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Johnny looked hesitant to take shots from three-point range, missing his only two attempts from distance. He also seemed to struggle with the increased size and athleticism of NBA-ish defenders in front of him, failing to get to the rim with ease and settling for tough midrange shots.

Second-year guard Jordan Schakel and rookie Jordan Goodwin buoyed Washington, combining for 44 points to lead a furious second-half rally that saw them shrink the deficit to as little as one point.

Isaiah Todd showed off an improved stroke from beyond the arc, connecting on three triples for 11 points on the night.

The Wizards have a chance to bounce back tomorrow with an afternoon contest against the Phoenix Suns.