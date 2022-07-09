 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards vs. Pistons GameThread

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards Introduce Johnny Davis Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons in the first game of NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas on ESPN2 at 6 p.m ET.

Go Wizards!

