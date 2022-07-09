Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions for a July 13 mailbag

The Washington Mystics are in their WNBA All-Star Break. Ariel Atkins is representing the DMV in the WNBA’s three-point contest later today and the game tomorrow. I’m disappointed that the Mystics won’t have any more All-Stars, but I guess we can root for Emma Meesseman and Kahleah Copper, right?

And I didn’t forget. The Wizards have just made Bradley Beal their franchise player for the long term with a five-year, $251 million contract AND a no-trade clause. Many fans, like our own Matt Modderno, feel speechless, and not in a good way. Either way, the Wizards now have to try to compete.

Here is how you can send your questions:

Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Comment on this post

Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 12. I will get your answers out on Wednesday, July 13!