 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions for a July 13 mailbag

Send us your questions!

By Albert Lee
/ new
2022 WNBA All-Star Game - Orange Carpet Arrivals
Ariel Atkins is Washington’s only basketball All-Star this year!
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Washington Mystics are in their WNBA All-Star Break. Ariel Atkins is representing the DMV in the WNBA’s three-point contest later today and the game tomorrow. I’m disappointed that the Mystics won’t have any more All-Stars, but I guess we can root for Emma Meesseman and Kahleah Copper, right?

And I didn’t forget. The Wizards have just made Bradley Beal their franchise player for the long term with a five-year, $251 million contract AND a no-trade clause. Many fans, like our own Matt Modderno, feel speechless, and not in a good way. Either way, the Wizards now have to try to compete.

Here is how you can send your questions:

  • Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com
  • Comment on this post
  • Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 12. I will get your answers out on Wednesday, July 13!

Loading comments...