NBA Free Agency 2022: Taj Gibson to sign with the Wizards on Sunday, according to report

The veteran post is clearing waivers and has 13 previous seasons in the NBA.

By Albert Lee
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
Taj Gibson is reportedly coming to the Wizards.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I turned off the computer after Bradley Beal’s supermax press conference. But of course! The Washington Wizards made a move! Okay, reportedly.

Free agent post Taj Gibson is expected to sign with Washington on Sunday after clearing waivers. He played last season for the New York Knicks, averaging 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 52 appearances. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report.

Gibson is entering his 14th NBA season and would be expected to play the role of sage veteran mentor on the Wizards’ roster next season. He is most notable for his run with the Chicago Bulls from 2009-10 through 2016-17. He has career averages of 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game where he often played as a sixth man, especially during his Chicago days. Since he is in the twilight of his career. Gibson will probably play sparingly this season.

Do you like Gibson’s arrival to D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.

