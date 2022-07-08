Wizards vs. Pistons preview: Washington begins Summer League play on Saturday

The Washington Wizards’ Summer League begins tomorrow against the Detroit Pistson, so let’s get right to it!

Game Info

When: Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: ESPN2

Who is on the Wizards’ Summer League roster?

Eight players on the Wizards’ Summer League roster are directly tied with the team. They either currently play, were drafted this year or played for the Wizards/Capital City Go-Go in the 2021-22 season. They are:

Vernon Carey (Wizards, traded in the 2022 offseason)

Johnny Davis (Wizards 2022 first round pick)

Jaime Echenique (Go-Go, also played some games for the Wizards)

Jordan Goodwin (Go-Go, also played some games for the Wizards)

Jordan Schakel (on Wizards roster as a two-way player)

Pat Spencer (Go-Go)

Craig Sword (Go-Go, also played some games for the Wizards)

Isaiah Todd (on Wizards roster as a two-way player)

Who is on the Pistons’ roster?

Nine players, including Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are Pistons or Motor City Cruise players.

Who is expected to win?

Given that Cunningham and Ivey are early first round picks, the Pistons will likely be favored on paper, and DrafKings, SB Nation’s official sportsbook, hasn’t put anything out as of 12:30 p.m. ET when I wrote this.

It would be nice to see the Wizards do well in Summer League with wins and losses. More importantly, it’s important to see how Davis fits in with Carey and the Summer League players who are also with the Go-Go over the course of the next week.