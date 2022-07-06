On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards announced that they have officially re-signed Bradley Beal to a five-year contract effective in the 2022-23 NBA season. Given previous reports, Beal, will be signing for a supermax contract worth up to $251 million.

In a statement, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis said the following:

Bradley has truly established himself among his peers in the NBA, the all-time greats in our team’s history and the leaders who are making a difference in the community over his 10 years with us. He has set a consistent example of hard work and dedication to develop into our franchise player and we are proud to show our commitment to having him continue to lead us on and off the court as he cements his legacy in Washington.

Beal also issued a statement below:

I have been blessed to call the city of Washington my home and the Wizards organization and our fans my family for the last 10 years, growing as a player, a leader, a husband and a father along the way. Today represents such a special moment in my life. I could not be more grateful to have the opportunity to continue to partner with Ted, Tommy, Wes and the entire organization in moving forward to achieve our dream of bringing championships to D.C. and, just as importantly, to help our community continue to accomplish amazing things together.”

The supermax contract will reportedly come with a no-trade clause and a trade kicker for the fifth season, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Beal becomes only the 10th player to have a no trade clause joining LeBron, KG, Melo, Dirk, Kobe, DWade, Duncan, David Robinson and John Stockton.



This the second supermax the Wizards have signed in the last five years. In 2017, they signed John Wall to a supermax extension.

Congratulations Brad on the news. Let us know your thoughts of this move, now that it’s official, in the comments below.