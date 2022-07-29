Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija was named to Israel’s extended roster to prepare for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in August and FIBA EuroBasket in September, according to EuroHoops. Considering that Avdija is one of Israel’s top players, it is likely that he will be on the final roster for these matches, though it’s never guaranteed.

Israel is ranked 42nd in the world in men’s basketball. The first matches that count will be the World Cup qualifiers. First, they will play Finland on Aug. 25 followed by Sweden on Aug. 28. They are currently in Group J of the second round with Finland, Sweden, Germany, Slovenia and Estonia and are fourth place in the group.

For EuroBasket, which will be from Sept. 1 to 18, Israel will be in Group D with Serbia, Czech Republic, Poland, Finland and the Netherlands. Here’s hoping that Avdija has a strong summer with his national team in the month ahead for the World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket.