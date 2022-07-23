Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards SB Nation Reacts survey. This is the second part of th survey. For the first part, click here.

Wizards fans grade Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause an “F”

Of the 200+ respondents in our survey, the median grade of Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause was a flat out “F.” Beal is the only player with such a clause in the NBA. And as Matt Modderno recently noted the Wizards may have shot themselves in the foot if things don’t work out.

Wizards fans would have preferred that Beal sign for a lower priced, but not that much lower than the supermax

Beal will earn $43.28 million next season for his supermax contract, with raises that go up to $57.1 million in the 2026-27 season. 46 percent of Wizards fans thought a contract with a first year salary of $30-40 million was appropriate, which is not super max level, but still big money. Another 38 percent believe that a salary of $20-30 million was appropriate. I don’t see fans thinking that Beal should only earn less than $20 million next year in any circumstance.

Johnny Davis gets a median grade of “D” for his Summer League

Eighty percent of respondents gave Davis a “D” or “F” for the 2022 first round pick’s Summer League. What’s even worse is that nearly half, or 46 percent of fans gave him an “F.”

Renzo Salao wrote about what Davis’ mediocre Summer League means for us earlier this week. Don’t write off his career yet, but don’t expect him to be an All-Star either.

That’s all I have. We’ll be back on an as needed basis until training camp.

