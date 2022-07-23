More than you could ever want to know about the Washington Wizards 2022 summer league

The Wizards emerged from the 2022 NBA summer league with a 3-2 record, a positive scoring differential, and one of Las Vegas’s three most productive players, and the whole thing was still disappointing.

The team’s public-facing officials will work with strategic communications consultant Alfred E. Neumann so they can recite the usual platitudes, like...

It’s only summer league.

{Player Name} is only {say correct age}

What — me worry?

The team’s overall performance was fine. As you’ll see from the numbers below, several players performed well, and at least kinda-sorta made the case that they merited a training camp invitation. That feeling of disappointment stems from the reality that none of the guys who played well were the ones the team were hoping would perform. Those guys stunk.

Matt Modderno, host of the Bleav in Wizards podcast, joined me on the #SoWizards podcast to break down Washington’s summer league and discuss what any of it means. Listen here, below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Also, Matt and I talked on his podcast about whether the Wizards target player archetypes in the draft that are actually valuable in the current NBA. Listen here, below or wherever you get your podcasts.

To the summer league data...

The Good

Pat Spencer — all-time great lacrosse player who liked basketball better and decided to try and make the NBA — was Washington’s top performer, and the third most productive player in Las Vegas (minimum 100 possessions). The only player in summer league to average a triple-double per 100 team possessions? Spencer (23.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists). He’s already 26, he doesn’t exactly “get after it” on defense, and his low status entering the league means he probably never makes it. But as I said on my #SoWizards podcast, he’s someone I could see having a Jeremy Lin-like binge for a few weeks if a team gets desperate enough to give him minutes.

Okay but...

Every year, someone has a good summer league that’s devoid of meaning. To be honest, Spencer, Goodwin and Jackson may fall into that category, along with these guys:

Vernon Carey Jr. — Carey lost some weight and looked a bit lighter on his feet and quicker off the ground. And he was productive — 28.5 points and 16.4 rebounds per 100 possessions. What he did — post-ups, jump hooks and lobs — aren’t the kind of thing that works for a 6-9 guy who lacks elite athleticism.

The Bad

Isaiah Todd — The Wizards said they were using summer league to “showcase” Todd. He was their second least productive player (with at least 100 possessions) — an 80 offensive rating (21 points per 100 possessions below the summer league average; 29.4 points per 100 below the Wizards’ summer league average). At 6-10, he produced just 6.6 rebounds per 100 team possessions. He notched 1 assist in a team-leading 121 minutes...and 6 turnovers. His strength is supposed to be shooting, and he hit hit just 43.8% on twos, 30.3% on threes, and 50.0% on free throws. The “but he’s only 20” argument only goes so far — the summer league’s most productive player (according to my PPA metric) was Jabari Walker, a 19-year old who was the 57th pick in the draft.

Jordan Schakel, the two-way holdover from last season, looked fine despite so-so (for him) shooting on threes. On the plus side, his impersonation of Stephen Curry mannerisms is superb. Now if he could do more emulation Curry’s game...

Below are some numbers from summer league. The “standard” stats are per 100 team possessions.

PPA is short for Player Production Average, which is my all-around performance metric. PPA is designed to reward players for things they do that contribute to winning (scoring, rebounding, playmaking and defending) while dinging them for things that don’t (missed shots, turnovers, fouling and poor defense) — each in proper proportion.

The PPA number is for summer league only and is not a prediction of a player’s performance in regular season NBA games.

Washington Wizards 2022 Summer League Stats ﻿PLAYER GMS MPG ORTG USG PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV PPA ﻿PLAYER GMS MPG ORTG USG PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV PPA Pat Spencer 4 13.1 149 19.8% 23.2 13.4 14.3 4.5 0.0 0.9 339 Tahjere McCall 4 15.6 158 13.8% 24.1 6.8 3.0 3.0 1.5 0.8 230 Vernon Carey, Jr. 3 18.0 110 24.6% 28.5 16.4 0.9 0.9 3.5 3.5 213 Jordan Goodwin 5 17.5 108 24.4% 26.2 11.7 5.3 3.7 0.5 3.2 205 Quenton Jackson 4 13.2 131 21.9% 32.8 2.7 2.7 5.3 0.0 3.5 191 Tyler Hall 3 16.1 144 16.5% 28.0 4.8 2.9 0.0 0.0 1.0 184 Jaime Echenique 5 18.8 109 24.6% 24.8 15.9 2.0 1.0 2.5 4.0 163 Jordan Schakel 5 19.3 117 23.5% 30.6 7.8 2.9 1.9 1.5 2.9 156 Davion Mintz 3 10.4 118 14.7% 19.4 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.0 3.0 95 Craig Sword 5 11.7 127 10.3% 12.7 4.0 3.2 1.6 3.2 3.2 61 Pierria Henry 4 14.7 107 14.1% 8.0 5.6 12.0 2.4 0.0 5.6 39 Devon Dotson 4 19.2 103 22.6% 20.1 8.5 10.4 0.6 1.2 3.0 33 Isaiah Todd 5 24.1 80 17.6% 17.4 6.6 0.4 0.4 1.2 2.3 1 Arturs Zagars 4 7.9 81 11.7% 10.3 1.5 3.0 1.5 0.0 4.4 -29 Johnny Davis 3 24.8 76 20.4% 15.7 8.2 3.1 0.6 0.0 5.0 -42

2022 NBA Summer League Leaders

Minimum 100 possessions played. Stats are provided per 100 team possessions.

Points

Moses Moody, GSW — 41.5 Cam Thomas, BRK — 40.1 Trey Murphy III, NOP 39.6 Bennedict Mathurin, IND — 39.3 Moses Wright, DAL — 36.9

Wizards leader: Quenton Jackson — 32.8

Rebounds

Kofi Cockburn, UTA — 23.8 Tyrique Jones, NOP — 23.3 Darius Days, SAS — 21.1 Jared Uthoff, GSW — 21.1 Trevion Williams, BOS — 20.6

Wizards leader: Vernon Carey Jr. — 16.4

Assists

Pat Spencer, WAS — 14.3 Charlie Moore, DET — 14.0 James Akinjo, ATL — 13.5 Josh Giddey, OKC — 13.3 Zavier Simpson, ORL — 13.0

Steals

Ashton Hagans, CLE — 6.4 Dru Smith, MIA — 6.3 Tommy Kuhse, ORL — 6.1 Saben Lee, DET — 5.7 Quenton Jackson, WAS — 5.3

Blocks

Isaiah Jackson, IND — 6.9 Kyle Alexander, POR — 5.1 Neemias Queta, SAC — 5.0 Nick Richards, CHO — 5.0 Gabriel Chachashviili, GSW — 5.0

Wizards leader: Vernon Carey Jr. — 3.5

Turnovers

Nick Richards, CHO — 9.0 Justin Robinson, UTA — 8.8 Trevelin Queen, PHI — 8.8 Ziaire Williams, MEM — 8.7 Josh Giddey, OKC — 8.3

Wizards “leader”: Pierria Henry — 5.6

Fouls

Alpha Kaba, ATL — 14.4 Reggie Perry, LAC — 12.8 Marcus Bingham Jr. — 12.1 Vitto Brown, LAL — 11.8 Makur Maker, CHI — 10.6

Wizards “leader”: Craig Sword — 10.4

Three-point Field Goal Percentage

Minimum of 15 attempts

Isaiah Joe, PHI — 60.0% Keon Ellis, SAC — 54.2% Matt Ryan, BOS — 52.6% Brodric Thomas, BOS — 52.2% Cole Swider, LAL — 50.0%

Wizards leader: Tyler Hall — 44.4%

If you’re interested in something you don’t see here, please let me know in the comments.