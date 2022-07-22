 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards to hire James Posey as assistant coach, according to report

The former Virginia women’s basketball assistant and long time NBA veteran is coming to D.C.

By Albert Lee
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics
James Posey is coming to D.C. from Charlottesville.
On Friday, the Wizards hired Virginia women’s basketball assistant coach James Posey, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Posey joins the Wizards from the Virginia Cavaliers where he served on Tina Thompson’s staff. Thompson was fired after the 2021-22 season where they went just 5-22, so it wasn’t like Posey was able to do much at UVA.

Before coming to UVA, Posey was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-19, where he was a part of their NBA championship team in 2016 while on Tyronn Lue’s staff. I have intentionally emphasized the two Cavaliers teams he has represented as a coach in bold.

If you are a longtime NBA fan however, you will remember Posey best as a 12-year veteran swingman. He was on the Miami Heat’s 2005-06 NBA championship team and the Boston Celtics’ 2007-08 championship team, averaging 8.6 points per game in 864 appearances, including 479 starts.

What do you think of Posey’s addition to the staff? Let us know in the comments!

