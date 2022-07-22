On Friday, the Wizards hired Virginia women’s basketball assistant coach James Posey, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Posey spent five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers under Ty Lue and David Blatt the past season as an assistant in the UVA women's basketball program. Posey won two championships (Miami 2006, Boston 2008) in his 12-year NBA playing career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2022

Posey joins the Wizards from the Virginia Cavaliers where he served on Tina Thompson’s staff. Thompson was fired after the 2021-22 season where they went just 5-22, so it wasn’t like Posey was able to do much at UVA.

Before coming to UVA, Posey was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-19, where he was a part of their NBA championship team in 2016 while on Tyronn Lue’s staff. I have intentionally emphasized the two Cavaliers teams he has represented as a coach in bold.

If you are a longtime NBA fan however, you will remember Posey best as a 12-year veteran swingman. He was on the Miami Heat’s 2005-06 NBA championship team and the Boston Celtics’ 2007-08 championship team, averaging 8.6 points per game in 864 appearances, including 479 starts.

