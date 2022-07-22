Thank you all for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts Washington Wizards survey. I’ll break this up into two parts. The first is just on general fan confidence. And tomorrow, we’ll go over your answers on Bradley Beal’s new contract and Johnny Davis’ Summer League.

Wizards Fan Confidence drops to 27 percent

In our last survey at the end of June, Wizards fan confidence was at 38 percent. Now, it’s just 27 percent. Why are fans confident?

“They have NBA starter talent at every position now.”

“The Wizards still haven’t picked a winning strategy but should play some solid winning basketball and make playoffs this season.”

“Confident they are moving in the right direction, if only incrementally. I’m okay with sticking with Brad and Kristaps, happy with Tommy’s trade game.”

“Having conceded the Beal contract as inevitable, they Wizards are at least making a conscious effort to structure a roster that could — if everything falls into place — result in a decent team.”

And why are they not?

“Didn’t trade Beal when he had peak value.” (Many people actually wrote something to the effect of wanting Beal traded.)

“What’s up with Johnny Davis?” (Again, many respondents wrote that Davis’ poor Summer League negatively affected their confidence in the Wizards.)

“Ted, Tommy, and Brad. In that order.”

“I won’t feel confident while the Wizards have this ‘win now’ mantra. They won’t win. Even if they met their already low goals, they would be relegated if they played in some international leagues.” I agree with the Wizards being a bit too adamant about being a “win now” team. But there’s no turning back after Beal’s supermax. I don’t think they are a “relegatable” team though.

Thanks, and we’ll share the rest of the questions tomorrow!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.