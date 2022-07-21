The Washington Mystics have won two games in a row both at home. Washington took down the New York Liberty 78-69 behind Elena Delle Donne’s 25 points and an arena full of screaming children as it was Camp Day.

Washington started off rocky in the first quarter and then began to take charge for the remaining part of the game. Ariel Atkins supported Delle Donne’s 25 points with 16 of her own along with six rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Mystics as well.

As for New York, Natasha Howard’s double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) wasn’t enough. Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Marine Johannes led the way for the reserves with 12 points of her own.

Washington has a week until their next game as the Commissioner’s Cup game will take place on Tuesday. The Mystics will head out to Texas and take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday July 28 at 8 p.m. ET.