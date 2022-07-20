Game Info

When: Thursday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, YES App, NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Liberty: Michaela Onyenwere (Questionable); Betnijah Laney (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (16-11) will face the New York Liberty (9-16) for the third time this season on Thursday. Both teams matched up twice in June, resulting in two losses for the Mystics. In their last matchup on June 16 in Brooklyn, Washington shot 36.9 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from the three point line. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins were the only Mystics players to score in double-figures with 17 and 11 points respectively. Elena Delle Donne sat out that game. For the Liberty, Natasha Howard scored a season-high 27 points while Han Xu followed with an impressive 12 points. Sabrina Ionescu was the only other player to score in double-figures with 10 points. The guard also dished out 9 assists.

The Mystics, who are coming off a win against the Minnesota Lynx, need to take advantage of the Liberty’s losing streak. They have lost their last four games with their most recent being against the Connecticut Sun.

If there’s any time to beat the Liberty, it’s now.