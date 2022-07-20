 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation NBA Reacts: How do you feel about the Wizards after Summer League?

By Albert Lee
2022 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

The Washington Wizards are now heading into the summer doldrums after finishing the NBA Summer League. The team has also finalized its re-signing of Bradley Beal. And that means that it’s time for a new Reacts Survey! We recently had a Twitter poll asking you in real time how you felt about Beal’s signing, but now may be a better time since everyone has had some time to cool down.

Click on the link below to make your voice heard! We plan on getting the results back to you over this weekend!

After this survey, I do not anticipate having anyone more surveys, at least until EuroBasket and training camp start in September, barring a major trade. Until then, enjoy the rest of the summer! Now, it’s time to get your voice heard!

