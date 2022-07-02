Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Over 60 percent of Wizards fans aren’t confident in team direction

Thirty-eight percent of Wizards fans were confident in team direction in last week’s survey. About 300 or so people responded.

Why are fans confident? Here are some sample responses:

“If Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, we’ll pose match up problems to most teams.”

“They are acting but not over-reacting assembling quality pieces moving towards position less basketball. Wes Unseld, Jr. also has a history developing talent from his time in Denver and should continue doing so.”

“Each of Tommy Sheppard’s moves are improving the Wizards starting five and bench strength. Had a long road in front of him when he took over ... good progress even if I would prefer to move forward without Beal.”

And why are fans not confident in the Wizards’ direction?

Multiple people said that Bradley Beal’s upcoming Supermax extension is why they aren’t confident. I kinda figured.

“The last 40 years of Bullets/Wiz history?”

“The Barnum and Bailey soundtrack still playing in the owner’s suite”

Regarding the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, their show ended in 2017. The soundtrack (below) doesn’t sound that bad to me, but I get what you mean.

Wizards fans give the Monte Morris and Will Barton trade a median grade of “B.”

Last week’s major trade gets above average marks. The Wizards’ roster has improved talent-wise. But I don’t think it makes them a Top-6 seed playoff team in the tougher Eastern Conference either.

We will have more surveys this summer on the Wizards. Thank you for taking part in SB Nation NBA Reacts! Now, time for me to conduct the band for the finale!

