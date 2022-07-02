NBA Free Agency 2022: Day 3 Open Thread

Yesterday and earlier this morning, the Washington Wizards have experienced the following:

The Rudy Gobert to Minny news was the big story nationwide. But I think we can agree that barring a trade, the Wizards’ free agency moves as free agents signing with the team, is mostly over.

Here’s your place to chat about free agency today! This evening or tomorrow morning, I’ll share you our SB Nation Reacts Wizards and Mystics surveys in separate posts. You won’t want to miss them!