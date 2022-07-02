The Washington Wizards announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed power forward Anthony Gill. The 29-year-old will return for his third season in D.C. after averaging 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in his first two seasons. In the 2021-2022 season, Gill made 44 appearances and averaged 4.1 points per game. He shot an impressive 56.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the three-point line.

Earlier this week, the team offered Gill a qualifying offer to Anthony Gill, making him a restricted free agent.

“AG provides us with additional frontcourt depth and is the epitome of the type of player we look for in building our team,” said Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He is a true professional, a leader in the court in the community and is always ready to contribute on the court in a variety of ways when his number is called.”

In his time with the Wizards, Gill has only started 4 games but having him provides opportunity for Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma to get rest when needed.