Wizards vs. Warriors Preview: Washington tries to end summer league with win

Game Info

When: Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: ESPN2, NBA League Pass

The Washington Wizards close out their NBA Summer League with a tilt against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Despite a roster featuring NBA-ready talent, the Warriors have gone just 1-3. Their lone victory was by one-point and came against the San Antonio Spurs. But hey, it’s only summer league, right?

Pregame notes

Last chance for roster hopefuls

Most Wizards fans tuned into the NBA summer league to catch a first look of first-round pick Johnny Davis and see some improvement from second-year project Isaiah Todd. While those pursuits have been...interesting thus far, a few other contributors on the roster have made a case for themselves to stay on D.C.’s radar.

Jordan Schakel, who came to the Wizards as an undrafted free agent and signed a two-way contract for the Wizards back in March, has led the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game through four contests. The three-point specialist has managed to find ways to score despite connecting on just six three-pointers all summer on a 31.6% clip.

Jordan Goodwin has shown flashes when seeing extended minutes on the floor. Goodwin had 20 points and five boards off the bench in Washington’s opener. He also poured in 19 points and six rebounds in their last game against the Pacers.

Tahjere McCall, Tyler Hall, Quenton Jackson, Jaime Echenique, and Devon Dotson have all had moments. Expect a heightened sense of urgency from these guys as they make their closing arguments for an invitation to an NBA training camp.

Sit out or suit up?

It’s late enough into summer league that some teams are sitting their NBA talent to avoid injury risk. It remains unclear whether either the Wizards or Warriors let their lottery picks take the floor to close out the summer. Both Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. missed the team’s last contest — a runaway 97-79 win over the Indiana Pacers — due to injuries they likely would have played through during the regular season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them sit again.

The Warriors have played Jonathan Kuminga in all four contests as both he and James Wiseman suited up in their previous game on Friday. After a monster 34-point debut, Moses Moody is likely to sit due to a hard fall in their loss against the Boston Celtics.

It won’t be a surprise to see most relevant names sit this one out. But nevertheless, let’s hope the Wiz close out the summer strong.