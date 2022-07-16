SoWizards Podcast: Ron & Kevin vs. The World (or Bobby Marks at least)

In this kinda-sorta mailbag episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Kevin and Ron answer basketball-related questions and end up covering a wide range of topics.
The questions:
- From ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Can a team build around a player like Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard at $50+ million per year without a clear number two in place?
- From The Aether: Who would you rather have over the next five years, Lu Dort at $87.5 million or Beal at $251 million? This one took several turns and permutations.
- From email: What does Corey Kispert do that Jordan Schakel doesn’t? And, is Schakel at the same overall talent level as Kispert, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija?
- From friend of the podcast (and frequent guest) Matt Modderno: With both Kevin and Ron in their respective primes, who wins one-on-one to 11?
Listen below, by clicking here, or wherever you get your podcasts.
