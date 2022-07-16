SoWizards Podcast: Ron & Kevin vs. The World (or Bobby Marks at least)

In this kinda-sorta mailbag episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Kevin and Ron answer basketball-related questions and end up covering a wide range of topics.

The questions:

From ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Can a team build around a player like Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard at $50+ million per year without a clear number two in place?

From The Aether: Who would you rather have over the next five years, Lu Dort at $87.5 million or Beal at $251 million? This one took several turns and permutations.

From email: What does Corey Kispert do that Jordan Schakel doesn’t? And, is Schakel at the same overall talent level as Kispert, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija?

From friend of the podcast (and frequent guest) Matt Modderno: With both Kevin and Ron in their respective primes, who wins one-on-one to 11?

Listen below, by clicking here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

