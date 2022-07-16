Game Info

When: Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: Facebook, NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports Network,Bally Sports North Extra

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Lynx: Napheesa Collier (Maternity, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are coming off a 80-75 road loss to the Phoenix Mercury as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Indiana Fever on Friday. In both teams last meeting, Washington came out victorious but Minnesota was without Sylvia Fowles. Shakira Austin will have her hands tested in the paint as well as her defense.

Washington has a way of beating teams they aren’t expected to beat and losing against teams that could be an easy win. For this game, it’s a wonder of who will show up for the Mystics and take control. Consistency needs to be envisioned in every game or it’ll be an early offseason. Also a question of will Elena Delle Donne play or will it be a rest game since she played back to back on the road?