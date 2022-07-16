Wizards beat Pacers 97-79 for second win of summer league

The game was a bit of a slog with both teams bricking shots and committing turnovers, but the Wizards emerged with a 97-79 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Good

Tajhere McCall had an outstanding game attacking the paint, grabbing rebounds, defending (4 steals and a block in 22 minutes), and providing some on-court leadership. The 27-year-old is likely auditioning for his next overseas team, but he’s putting some nice stuff on film.

didn’t look like an all-time great lacrosse player slumming on a basketball court, he looked like a bonafide baller with game and a competitive attitude — 8 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in 20 minutes. Does he have a chance of cracking an NBA rotation? Nah. After getting crushed on the offensive glass in their previous outing, the Wizards cleaned up their act inside and limited the Pacers to a 22.9% offensive rebounding percentage.

The Not-So-Good

Terry Taylor didn’t play. Taylor came to my attention by being one of the most productive G-League players last season. When he got a shot in the NBA, he played well in a kinda big man role, even though he’s just 6-5 and not much of a leaper. What he has is a nose for the ball and almost freakish motor, which makes him one of my favorite watches in the NBA.

The Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide who wins and loses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, that’s more useful over a full season. In a single game, the raw numbers in each category are easier to understand.

Four Factors: Wizards 97 vs. Pacers 79 ﻿FOUR FACTORS PACERS WIZARDS ﻿FOUR FACTORS PACERS WIZARDS EFG 0.429 0.527 OREB 10 8 TOV 19 17 FTM 13 20 PACE 110 ORTG 86 105

Key Stats

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Key Stats: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Tahjere McCall 22 51 13 153 15.7% 380 33.5 27 Jordan Goodwin 27 61 19 105 25.9% 226 24.1 19 Jordan Schakel 24 54 21 118 31.5% 256 24.1 13 Pat Spencer 19 45 8 126 19.6% 282 21.9 14 Isaiah Todd 27 63 17 106 21.6% 138 15.1 17 Jaime Echinique 21 49 10 101 24.2% 114 9.8 -4 Craig Sword 16 37 0 53 6.1% 24 1.6 2 Davion Mintz 14 31 4 74 16.5% 12 0.7 1 Pierria Henry 10 23 0 48 16.2% -165 0.0 -6 Arturs Zagars 20 46 5 64 12.7% -107 0.0 8