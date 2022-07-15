The way the game started was not how the other three quarters went for the Washington Mystics in their 80-75 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mystics were up 26-11 when the first quarter ended looking to keep that momentum flow going, but Phoenix had other plans for the remaining part of the game.

Washington was outscored 32-19 in the second quarter alone as the Mystics were up only two points at halftime, 45-43. Phoenix then came and scored 35 points in the second half to secure the win that may have shocked Washington. Four of the starters for the Mercury were in double figures: Diana Taurasi (29), Skylar Diggins-Smith (24), Sophie Cunningham (13) and Shey Peddy (12).

As for Washington, Elena Delle Donne led the way with a 19-point, 12 rebound double-double. Ariel Atkins had 14 points, but didn’t shoot that well as she was only 5-of-16 from the floor and had five fouls. They were the only two in double figures.

Washington’s 19 turnovers didn’t help solidify the win as Delle Donne had four of them followed by Natasha Cloud and Atkins with three apiece. The Mystics, in the rebound department, were better over the Mercury 42-31, but scoring is where Washington just collapsed. Another error was the fact rookie Shakira Austin only had three shot attempts which is very low for the starting center and only played 14 minutes. What was the deal with that?

The Mystics head back home to D.C. where the Minnesota Lynx will be awaiting their arrival. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday July 17.