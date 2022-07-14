Summer League: Pelicans blast Wizards, 106-88

In their third summer league game, the Wizards were bludgeoned by Tyrique Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-88.

Jones, a 25-year-old big man who went undrafted after four years at Xavier, and who played in Korea and Israel last season, grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in just 23 minutes. All told, New Orleans collected 21 of their own misses — an offensive rebounding percentage of 53.8%. For context: in the regular season, the NBA’s offensive rebounding percentage last season was 23.2%.

Jones totaled 15 rebounds in all. No one from the Wizards had more than four.

Maybe the Wizards should try showcasing someone else in their next game. Team President Tommy Sheppard said that’s what they were doing with Isaiah Todd, who had a third consecutive bad game. He managed zero rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in 23 minutes of playing time. And he shot 1-6 from three-point range.

So far in 70 summer league minutes, he’s gotten 8 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 1 block. I’m rooting for Todd to put in the work and become a useful NBA player, but the facts are he’s been unable to produce at any professional level thus far.

It was another rough outing for first-round pick Johnny Davis. He shot 2-4 on threes but just 1-3 on twos. And his 2 assists were offset by 3 turnovers.

The Wizards have two games left in summer league. Next is a matchup with Terry Taylor and the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The date, time and opponent for their final game will be determined after every team has four games in the books.

The Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide who wins and loses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, that’s more useful over a full season. In a single game, the raw numbers in each category are easier to understand.

Four Factors: Pelicans 106 vs. Wizards 88 ﻿FOUR FACTORS PELICANS WIZARDS ﻿FOUR FACTORS PELICANS WIZARDS EFG 0.545 0.559 OREB 21 7 TOV 15 15 FTM 21 12 PACE 99 ORTG 129 107

Key Stats

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Key Stats: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Tahjere McCall 16 33 10 205 13.3% 233 14.1 -8 Vernon Carey Jr. 19 39 11 123 20.1% 126 9.1 -6 Tyler Hall 14 29 11 138 23.6% 171 9.1 -1 Jordan Goodwin 12 24 5 95 27.4% 160 7.0 -6 Quenton Jackson 9 17 7 125 33.6% 215 6.8 -3 Pierria Henry 17 36 3 114 16.2% 85 5.5 -6 Davion Mintz 12 24 4 148 11.2% 119 5.2 0 Arturs Zagars 3 7 0 244 7.7% 387 4.6 2 Pat Spencer 3 7 3 166 29.0% 296 3.5 2 Jordan Schakel 14 30 6 94 16.1% 50 2.7 -12 Jaime Echinique 13 27 7 105 26.4% 26 1.3 -5 Johnny Davis 22 45 8 82 19.8% -19 0.0 -16 Craig Sword 6 12 0 0.0% -161 0.0 -3 Devon Dotson 18 36 7 63 32.4% -103 0.0 -12 Isaiah Todd 23 47 6 67 15.3% -86 0.0 -16