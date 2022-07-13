Game Info

When: Thursday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

How to Watch: Bally Sports AZ, Monumental Sports Network, NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Personal, Out); Kia Nurse (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

Will we get another showing out of our rookie Shakira Austin? In the last meeting, the Washington Mystics won 83-65 behind Austin’s team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. She even frustrated Tina Charles a bit on the defensive end. The Mystics as a whole even held the Mercury bench to just five points. Can Washington get a similar outcome on Thursday night?

It’s not easy holding both Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith to a combined 6-18 shooting on the floor, but it happened nonetheless. The fact the Mystics don’t have anyone on the injury report is a plus because all hands need to be on deck.

Washington is coming off a 94-81 win over the Sparks where Elena Delle Donne tied her season-high with 26 points only missing four shots, while Natasha Cloud added 21 points of her own. Teamwork definitely makes the dream work and for the Mystics they need it to work in every game.