Mystics at Sparks final score: Mystics get road win 94-81

The Mystics have now strung two in a row after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles. They also won 4 of their last 5 to improve to 15-10 for the season, and things are really starting to look much better now for the Sparks after a wobbly start to the season.

Elena Delle Donne showed up tonight and put up similar numbers to her last game (she and the team had 6 days in between which allowed her to play consecutive games): 26 points in 27 minutes. Natasha Cloud added another 21 as well as 9 assists in 36 (!) minutes, and Shakira Austin had a team high 8 rebounds.

For the Sparks who had a relatively good shooting night but could just not contain the Mystics dynamic offense, Brittney Sykes and Katie Lou Samuelson had 16 each.

The Mystics finish their road trip Phoenix against the Mercury on Thursday.

Here are the highlights: link.