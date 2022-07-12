Tomas Satoransky has signed with FC Barcelona of La Liga Endesa in Spain after beginning last season for the San Antonio Spurs and the latter part with the Washington Wizards.

He released a tweet this morning for his fans below:

He wrote a lengthy message which is below.

It was a dream come true when I got the chance to play in the most prestigious league in the world. it always felt special, no matter where I was, to be a part of the NBA family. I was always trying to put maximum effort into my performance as I knew I was representing not only the organization I played for but my whole country! I’ve met so many great people who became friends to me. It has been six incredible years of my career that I will never forget. Therefore I wanted to thank every single one of you who supported me during my time here and motivated me to make me not even a better basketball player but especially a better human being, I’m super excited for what lies ahead of me with Barca and can’t wait for new challenges with this amazing team! -Sato

Děkuji Tomas!