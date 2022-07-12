Game Info

When: Sunday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV How to Watch: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Pregame notes

No Johnny Davis vs. Dyson Daniels matchup - Just like in Washington’s first NBA summer league contest against Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons, the marquee rookie matchup on the schedule gets derailed via injury. Number eight overall pick Dyson Daniels suffered a sprained ankle that has the Pels ruling him out for the rest of SL.

Couple notes ahead of Pelicans’ summer league game today:



- Jose Alvarado will not play in SL. He played so much w Puerto Rico, team wants to be mindful of that.



- Dyson Daniels also likely out for remainder of SL because of ankle. Nothing serious, just being cautious. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) July 11, 2022

If it makes some Wizards fans feel better about Johnny Davis’s slow start, Daniels went 0-for-5 with one rebound and two assists in eight minutes before being ruled out of his first and last summer league contest.

Wizards in prime position for second win - The Wizards will be facing off against a bunch of summer league second-stringers on Wednesday night with their opponent being heavily depleted.

The Pelicans just obliterated the Atlanta Hawks 101-73 in their Monday tilt thanks to 30 points from sophomore Trey Murphy III, who’s averaging 26.5 points per game thus far. Reports indicate that he’s not going to suit up against D.C. with the likely diagnosis being: Too good for summer league.

Not only will Murphy and Daniels miss the game, but neither will any of the other relevant names on their roster. Pels coach Jarron Collins announced that the other NBA player on the team in Naji Marshall has also played his last game of the summer. The team’s two second-round picks in EJ Liddell and Karlo Matković have a good chance of missing the game too after they both suffered injuries against Atlanta.

If there’s a game you’d hope Johnny Davis could show he’s a cut above a lot of these perennial summer leaguers - it’s this one.

Which fringe players will perform? - There was hardly any consistency behind who played well between Washington’s first two games.

The first contest against Detroit saw Jordan Schakel pouring in 24 points and Jordan Goodwin flashing some skills with 20 points off the bench.

The second against Phoenix featured Vernon Carey Jr. having a bounce back performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds with fellow big man Jaime Echenique tallying 12 points and six rebounds as the sixth man spark.

No player breached the 25-minute plateau in the last game, which gave equal opportunity for the other guys to prove their worth.