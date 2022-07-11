Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch: Spectrum SportsNet, Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: None

Sparks: Chennedy Carter (Knee, Questionable); Brittney Sykes (Quarantine, Questionable); Kristi Toliver (Calf, Questionable); Rae Burrell (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

All-Star weekend in Chicago has come and gone and now it’s back to business as it’s about a month out until the season ends and playoffs begin. At the moment the Washington Mystics are fifth in standings which if the season ended today they’re in. Either way each game matters.

This will be the Sparks and Mystics second meeting of the season. In the first meeting in June, Washington lost 84-82 after Nneka Ogwumike sunk two free throws in last few seconds. In that game Ariel Atkins had 22 points and Natasha Cloud recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists.

In this matchup the Mystics will hopefully have Elena Delle Donne in the lineup who was absent in the last meeting. At the time the Mystics don’t have any injuries to report so everyone should be a go. Plus, Washington can’t afford to keep losing games to teams they can beat. As easy as it is to be in the playoffs, they can easily fall and not make it.