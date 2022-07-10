The Washington Wizards won their first game of the 2022 NBA Summer League after a 97-72 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Washington never trailed today and led by as many as 31 points. Vernon Carey led Washington with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaime Echenique and Tyler Hall added 12 and 11 more points off the bench, respectively.

Johnny Davis also added 11 points, but he shot 4-of-11 from the field in another unspectacular performance. Again, I don’t want to rush to judgment about him, but Davis’ early performances aren’t convincing me that he will be a starter of a playoff bound by the second year of his professional career.

Tyson Carter led the Suns with 12 points.

The most impressive part about tonight was that the Wizards held the Suns to 34.9 percent shooting. It will be interesting to see if this holds up for the rest of Summer League.

The Wizards’ next game is on Wednesday when they play the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip off is at 6 p.m. ET. Hopefully, the Wizards can take advantage of some downtime and keep the momentum going.